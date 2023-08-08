 Skip to main content
Evacuation order moved to Level 2: 'Be Set' for Wiley Fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Wiley Fire Level 1 Evacuation Area

SWEET HOME, Ore.- Fire officials and the Linn County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation order for the alert area has been raised to Level 2: 'Be Set'. 

Officials with the Linn County Sheriff's Office said the new evacuation order is for the same area that was in a Level 1: 'Be Ready' from August 07th. 

Fire officials said the fire has now grown to about 100 acres. 

Setting a Level 2 order means there is significant danger in the area. 

As a reminder, the Wiley Fire is burning about one mile south from the end of Harris Road, off Whiskey Butte Drive, just east of Sweet Home. 

This is a developing situation. Stay with KEZI 9 News for the latest updates. 

 

