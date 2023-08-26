Evacuation orders for hikers and campers in Lane County after 'Pete's Lake' fire sparks

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- New evacuation orders are set for hikers and campers in the Mink Lake Basin.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the Mink Lake basin in the Three Sisters Wilderness. There is a fast-moving wildfire just north of Penn Lake.
Everyone in that area should leave immediately.
A wireless emergency alert has been issued for that area. If you have friends or family that you know are in the Mink Lake basin area, please attempt to contact them and make them aware of the evacuation. Cell phone service is limited; however, satellite devices may work.
Level 3 (GO NOW) means leave right now. Danger is current or imminent and you should evacuate now. If you choose to ignore this notice, emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
