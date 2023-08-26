 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM PDT Sunday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke continues. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
Evacuation orders for hikers and campers in Lane County after 'Pete's Lake' fire sparks

Mink Lake Basin in relation to Bedrock and Lookout Fires.

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- New evacuation orders are set for hikers and campers in the Mink Lake Basin.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for the Mink Lake basin in the Three Sisters Wilderness. There is a fast-moving wildfire just north of Penn Lake.

Everyone in that area should leave immediately. 

A wireless emergency alert has been issued for that area. If you have friends or family that you know are in the Mink Lake basin area, please attempt to contact them and make them aware of the evacuation. Cell phone service is limited; however, satellite devices may work. 

Level 3 (GO NOW) means leave right now. Danger is current or imminent and you should evacuate now. If you choose to ignore this notice, emergency services may not be able to assist you further. 

This is a developing situation. Be sure to check in with KEZI 9 News for the latest.

 

