Evacuation orders lifted as containment continues for Priceboro Fire

HARRISBURG, Ore. – Firefighters from numerous agencies are making swift progress on containing the Priceboro Fire, leading the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to cancel all evacuation notices related to the blaze.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Priceboro Fire about eight miles northeast of Eugene and close to Harrisburg was 55% contained as of Monday, August 7. That means that firefighters have moved into the burnt area to remove unburnt vegetation and extinguish hot spots for the majority of the fire’s perimeter.

The ODF said residents near the fire can expect to see light smoke as hot spots cool down. The ODF said there are about 175 firefighters from numerous agencies including local fire departments, forest protective associations, and private contractors working to battle the 309.5-acre blaze. With the fire’s activity dying down, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuation orders related to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the ODF said.