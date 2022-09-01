 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Evacuation warning issued for East Waldo Lake area

Lane County Sheriff's Office

WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- Due to the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level One evacuation notice for the area immediately east of Waldo Lake.

The Level One evacuation notice has been issued for Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. Furthermore, all camping and recreation east of the Waldo Lake shoreline to just past the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas is also under the evacuation notice. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has issued a similar evacuation notice for an area further east of the Lane County evacuation area. The LCSO says that nearby Shadow Bay Campground is not included in the evacuation notice.

East Waldo Lake level 1 evacuation notice map

A map of the area under the Level One evacuation notice. The red area is closed to the public; the green area is under an evacuation notice.

The area is under a Level One evacuation notice, meaning that those in the area should be aware of the danger that exists there. Officials recommend individuals monitor local media and phone devices to receive further information and alerts if the evacuation notice is upgraded to a more dire level. Officials also say persons with special needs, pets, livestock, and mobile property should be moved out of the area as a precautionary measure. Officials add that campers, hikers, and other people seeking to visit the area for any reason should strongly consider staying away and making other plans.

