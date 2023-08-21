Even more changes to Willamette Street planned to ease traffic

EUGENE, Ore. – In 2021, the traffic pattern on Willamette Street from 20thh Avenue to 18th Avenue was converted from a one-way southbound into a two-way street. Along with this conversion came the addition of bike lanes and the removal of parking spots.
Senior Transportation Planner for the City of Eugene, Reed Dunbar, said those three blocks were the only section of Willamette Street that was still a one-way before it was changed.
“We wanted to reintroduce Willamette Street back into the grid and get people up to 18th Avenue, which is an arterial street,” Dunbar said.
Business owners in the area say that traffic has increased significantly because of the changes to the road, and have expressed frustrations with the new paradigm.
Eva Promen, owner of the Uncommon Scents at the Meridian, and Vicki Singer, owner of Folkways at the Meridian, said they and their customers have not been pleased.
“It has not been good for business,” Promen said. “Customers that have come in for the past year and a half are pretty frustrated with it.”
The owners said the removal of parking has made it harder for customers to find parking around the area and find it harder to maneuver the two-way street.
“We complained to the city for about 20 years to not do this,” Promen said. “It was a whole group who did not want to see the two-way happen. Historically it worked much better when it was a one-way.”
Promen said that back-up at the intersection of Willamette Street and 18th Avenue is heavy and has made access to the businesses in the area difficult.
In response to concerns, the City of Eugene is modifying the intersection of 18th Avenue and Willamette Street.
The intersection will become a full-service intersection in September, meaning a driver can go straight, turn right, and turn left from each leg of the intersection.
Where left and right turn lanes are not designated, lanes and lights are being added to organize that intersection.
With the new changes, on-street parking spaces in the block of Willamette Street south of 18th Avenue will be removed, and an eastbound-to-northbound left turn lane from 18th Avenue to Willamette Street with appropriate setbacks will be added, so that southbound LTD buses can make a right turn from southbound Willamette Street onto 18th Avenue.
The City of Eugene also acknowledged that the two-way makes it harder for pedestrians to cross Willamette with traffic coming from both directions, especially at the corner of 19th and Willamette where 19th Avenue leads straight to South Eugene High School.
“We know that intersection is working a little different than it used to in the one-way configuration,” Dunbar said. “We’re looking at additional designs that could happen at 19th and Willamette to make it easier for people to travel through that intersection specifically.”
Officials said that making the adjustments to Willamette Street is intended to ease congestion and improve safety.