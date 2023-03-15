"Every 15 Minutes" event teaches high schoolers the dangers of drinking and driving

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some high schoolers got a firsthand look at the consequences of drinking and driving Tuesday at an event that simulates a crash scene.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office hosted the “Every 15 Minutes” program at Thurston High School on March 14. The program challenges teenagers to think before driving any type of vehicle if they have been drinking, or if they’re doing things that can distract them such as talking on a cell phone. The program has been held at schools throughout the mid 1990’s, when every 15 minutes someone in the United States died in an alcohol-related traffic collision.
At the two-day event, organizers set up a mock crash scene to show the deadly consequences of drinking and driving, complete with fake blood, students acting as victims, and emergency services. Firefighters were present at the school to respond to the fake collision, a Life Flight helicopter made a visit, and a hearse from the morgue even took one of the student actors away.
“When they really pulled the top off the car and I look inside and I'm like, ‘oh no that's Jenson, I know him,’” said Joel Booren, a junior at Thurston High School. “It's really, you don't expect for it to hit as hard as it does and it's just, it's really interesting and I'm happy to be a part of it”