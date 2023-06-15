EWEB analysis examines future on-demand energy needs

EUGENE, Ore. – A new analysis by the Eugene Water and Electric Board suggests the utility company’s long-term on-demand electricity needs may extend beyond the capabilities of its current hydropower, wind, solar, and utility-scale battery resources, EWEB officials said.
EWEB said their analysis, which is part of their ongoing Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) process, models Eugene’s electricity needs 20 years into the future. The analysis provides a look at what happens when energy demand rises quickly, necessitating the need for additional on-demand energy sources, EWEB officials said.
“There are days when the weather is frigid and demand for electricity is high as people crank up their heaters to warm their homes, but the wind isn’t blowing, but the wind isn’t blowing, clouds are blocking the sun and stream flows are low,” said Brian Booth, a chief energy resource officer for EWEB. “On those days, wind, solar and hydropower won’t be enough to meet our needs. We’re going to need to turn to another type of resource so we can continue to reliably deliver electricity to our customers.”
EWEB said that if electricity demand rises quickly, the existing resources may not be sufficient to meet future needs. The study suggests that additional low-carbon, on-demand biomass and advanced small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) power generation sources could be viable options to ensure energy needs are met, EWEB officials said.
The utility company said that biomass plants burn woody materials to generate electricity, but there are concerns related to the impacts on air quality from their emissions. SMRs are a potential on-demand resource of reliable energy and feature passive safety design features like automatic shutdown, EWEB said.
EWEB’s climate change policy requires all of its portfolio of electricity sources be 95 percent carbon-free by 2030, the utility company said. EWEB said that hydropower is their most abundant resource, supplemented by wind farms, utility-scale batteries, and customer programs that focus on energy demand reduction.
EWEB said the analysis assume an increase in customers switching to electric heating and appliances, impacts related to higher transmission costs, and a future requirement to have resources that provide for at least 15% beyond average peak energy needs.
Another strategy is encouraging electric vehicle owners to charge their EVs during off-peak hours, such as between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., versus the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., EWEB said. The utility company said this could reduce EV peak charging demand by 40 percent.