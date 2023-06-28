EWEB announces College Hill reservoir closure for holiday

EUGENE, Ore. – Access will be closed to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s College Hill reservoir for the Fourth of July Holiday, EWEB officials said.
EWEB said the closure has been annually restricted during the holiday to prevent people from setting off fireworks at the site. Doing so can damage the roof and potentially impact drinking water quality, EWEB officials said.
“College Hill’s primary function, and EWEB’s top priority, is storing and protecting drinking water,” said EWEB Water Operations Manager Mike Masters. “Closing the College Hill reservoir over the Fourth of July holiday has been an effective way to protect the surface of the tank from further damage and water contamination risks.”
EWEB said that the City of Eugene has prohibited setting off fireworks anywhere within the city limits, and fireworks are also prohibited in Lane County open spaces, parks and recreation areas, and state-managed areas such as Oregon State Parks, National Park Service sites, and Bureau of Land Management areas.
EWEB will lock the gates to the reservoir on June 30, which will then be reopened on July 5, officials said. The public is welcome to respectfully enjoy the ungated public space, EWEB said.
The utility company said that the College Hill reservoir serves about 80,000 Eugene residents, and in the past decade EWEB has invested more than $1 million in temporary repairs to preserve the 80-year-old, 15 million-gallon facility. EWEB will replace the reservoir with newer water storage tanks reinforced to protect against earthquakes, with construction possibly beginning in 2024, the company said.