EWEB, forestry agencies get $7.5 million to restore McKenzie River tributary

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. – A $7.5 million federal grant will help with the restoration of a main tributary for the McKenzie River that has suffered major habitat loss after decades of logging.
The Eugene Water and Electric Board, McKenzie Watershed Council, McKenzie River Trust and the U.S. Forest Service are banding together to use the $7.5 million to restore the natural function of Quartz Creek, EWEB reported. EWEB said the creek has suffered habitat loss and other degradation because of nearby logging and roads that have narrowed its footprint. On top of erosion, the turbulent water is now full of contaminants that shoot directly into the McKenzie River in a “fire hose effect,” EWEB said.
The McKenzie River is the sole source of drinking water for 200,000 people in the Eugene area. EWEB officials said that restoring the natural functions of Quartz Creek will improve the McKenzie’s water quality, and improve its resiliency to natural disasters.
“We need to build resiliency within our landscape,” EWEB Water Resources Supervisor Susan Fricke. “Climate change is causing more extreme heat events and droughts, while debris torrents are coming from watersheds impacted by wildfire and logging. At the same time, we’re also at risk for future flooding.”
EWEB said the $7.5 million grant will allow them and their partners to widen Quartz Creek’s floodplain and slow its flow. Officials said this will allow sediments to settle and reduce the amount of contaminants that reach the McKenzie River. The coalition plans to start this work by replacing a bridge along the creek with a longer one, allowing for a wider floodplain. They will then sculpt the landscape with 200,000 cubic yards of fill material and 6,000 logs to create the new floodplain.
Officials said the project will begin in fall 2023, and is scheduled to be finished by fall 2024.