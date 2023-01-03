EWEB has plan to provide enough energy for electric cars

EUGENE, Ore. --Starting in 2035, Oregonians won't be able to buy a new gas-powered vehicle. However, a major question is, will utilities like Eugene Water & Electrical Board be able to deliver the energy necessary?
EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said they're confident they will be.
"Yes, we are ready for this shift to electric vehicles, we're anticipating it, and we are going to make sure there's enough energy on the grid to power these electric vehicles," Orlowski said.
Orlowski said they have a plan to do so, called an Integrated Resource Plan.
"Within this plan, we're forecasting that starting in about 2030, electricity demand is going to rise by about 2% per year," Orlowski said.
Orlowski said the plan uses advanced modeling software to determine which combination of energy resources will work best to fit the need.
"Right now, we get most of our electricity from hydro power; that's mostly big dams on the Columbia River providing most of the power that we get. What we are thinking in this draft plan is it's a good idea to keep relying on those with new wind farms and new batteries," Orlowski said.
He said this is a powerful combination that will increase and sustain energy.
"What happens is that the wind farms generate power when the wind is blowing, but when the wind isn't blowing, we can rely on those batteries to keep on charging the grid. That's where we see our energy supply going. With that combination, we forecast that it will be feasible to definitely meet all of our energy needs in the future," Orlowski said.
But some people, like Tesla driver Ryan Spence, said he doesn't think cities will be able to manage the change.
"We're not ready for 2035. It would be a huge change to the infrastructure; you lose power at home or in areas you can't charge your car. So, I think losing the security of having gas is kind of ridiculous," Spence said.
In addition, he said within the last few months, he's noticed it takes longer to charge up as more people are switching to EVs.
"The charging stations are busier and busier, and there's not enough of them still. They're also not used at night; they are only used at peak hours when everyone wants to charge at the same time. So, it's a big problem," Spence said.
As far as the concerns over losing power and not being able to charge up, Orlowski said it could be the other way around.
"You may have an outage at your house, and if EWEB crews are working to repair that, if you had a car like the Ford F-150 Lightning that's coming out, you could actually power your house from your vehicle," Orlowski said.
While this first draft plan is in motion, Orlowski said their work isn't done.
"They're going to continue working on it for the next six months, and then after that, we are going to do another plan every two years. So, this is really an ongoing process," Orlowski said.