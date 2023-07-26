EWEB, Lane Electric Cooperative facing lawsuit implicating them in Holiday Farm Fire

EUGENE, Ore. – Dozens of people and groups are filing suit against the Eugene Water and Electric board and Lane Electric Cooperative, claiming negligence on the part of the utilities had a hand in causing or exacerbating the Holiday Farm Fire of 2020.
Several lawsuits were filed against the Eugene Water and Electric Board and Lane Electric Cooperative, which have been consolidated into one case. The consolidated suit claims that on the day the Holiday Farm Fire started back in September 2020, EWEB and Lane Electric Cooperative did not deactivate power lines despite obvious high fire risk and warnings from official agencies including the National Weather Service. The lawsuit further alleges that the utility companies did not have specific criteria for when they should shut off power lines if the risk of fire would be high. The lawsuit claims these factors led to a sparking power line causing the Holiday Farm Fire.
A significant portion of the lawsuit lays out damages suffered by the people and groups suing the utilities, including property damage, personal injury and emotional distress. In total, the groups are asking for more than $150 million in damages from the utilities. However, court records show a motion was filed for summary judgement, which, among other things, would put a cap on how much the defendants would have to pay if they were found liable.
A similar lawsuit was filed against PacifiCorp, the parent company of Pacific Power, for their role in the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire. Although PacifiCorp said they would appeal the verdict after they were found liable, the jury in that case demanded PacifiCorp pay those who lost their homes a total of about $65.8 million in damages.