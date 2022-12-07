EWEB may decommission Leaburg Dam

LEABURG, Ore. -- The general manager of the Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, is recommending the utility company decommission electricity generation at the Leaburg Dam.
EWEB said the recommendation came after two years of in-depth analysis and public outreach, and represents the collective expertise of their staff and consultants. According to the company, the hydroelectric project in the Leaburg Canal has been shut down since 2018 due to erosion in the area, and EWEB has been evaluating the choice between heavy investments into repairing the canal or simply decommissioning the 90-year-old project. After evaluation, EWEB is strongly leaning towards ending their investment in the area and decommissioning the dam.
According to EWEB, the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project usually generates enough electricity to meet just 4% of Eugene’s electricity needs. In addition, EWEB says their calculations show that continuing electricity generation with the Leaburg project would be three times more expensive than other carbon-free options. The utility company says that if the dam isn’t decommissioned, or is replaced, they would have to invest more than $150 million in the project and would likely have to raise electricity rates by up to 10% between 2023 and 2040.
EWEB says that if the dam is decommissioned, they will petition Bonneville Power Administration, which already provides EWEB with most of their energy, to replace the lost energy at a low cost.
EWEB general manager Frank Lawson also pointed out that decommissioning the Leaburg Dam would yield benefits to McKenzie River water quality and fisheries.
“Permanently discontinuing electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project will result in the removal of the dam, restoring the McKenzie River to unobstructed flow and eliminating the human-made Leaburg Lake behind the dam,” Lawson said.
EWEB said that if the proposal to decommission the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project is endorsed by the board of commissioners, several years of planning and settlement negotiations will have to take place before construction begins, likely in the 2030’s. The work to remove the dam and lake would probably not start until 2032.