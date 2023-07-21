EWEB planning for increased demand in electrical energy

EUGENE, Ore. – Recognizing the increasing demand for energy, the Eugene Water and Electric Board is planning how to answer the call in the future, according to EWEB officials.

EWEB said a key strategy identified in a forecast they’ve developed over the past 18 months on future electricity needs is partnering with customers to use less electricity overall as well as at times of peak demand.

“The northwest has made a strong effort at conserving energy for decades now and we need to continue that trend,” said Aaron Orlowski, a spokesperson for EWEB. “You know electrification is causing certain kinds of demand to rise, so if we can manage that rise and keep it within certain bounds, we won't have to procure as many resources in the future.”

EWEB said it gets about 80 percent of their energy from the Bonneville Power Administration, a federal agency that sells power from hydroelectric power dams on the Columbia River. EWEB is currently entering negotiations on a new contract, the utility company said.

EWEB said with the technology shifting from fossil fuels to electric-based power, demands for electricity are increasing and EWEB has identified several changes to make over the next two to three years.

“The most cost effective or cheapest electron is often the ones you don't have to generate,” Orlowski said. “Especially if customers can voluntarily reduce their energy use or voluntarily move when they use their energy so it's not at peak demand times.”

As for energy conservation, it’s unclear how much potential for conservation remains in Eugene, or how much it would cost EWEB to pay customers to conserve more, Orlowski said. EWEB officials said many homes are already fully weatherized with energy-efficient heat pumps and appliances already installed.

“Today, EWEB has enough electricity to continue to reliably meet the community’s needs. However, in 2026, EWEB may need to procure additional resources,” said Brian Booth, EWEB’s chief energy resources officer, in a written statement. “This means we have time for additional analysis and community discussion, even as we need to make real strides towards an updated energy resource portfolio in the years ahead.”