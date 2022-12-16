EWEB plots roadmap for Eugene’s energy future

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board is working to ensure Eugene’s supply of reliable, affordable and clean energy in the future, and is inviting the community to weigh in.
EWEB released an initial draft of their Integrated Resource Plan on Thursday, December 14. EWEB officials say the plan forecasts their energy needs 20 years into the future and uses advanced software to try to determine what combination of energy sources – such as wind, solar, or hydro power – might best fit those needs. EWEB says the IRP was developed through a rigorous process that ensures any energy resources the organization uses are reliable, affordable and clean, while also becoming 95% carbon-free by 2030.
EWEB’s IRP contains several observations that provide insights to how the organization might operate in the future. The IRP notes that demand for electricity will grow due to the increased prevalence of electric cars and electrification in houses. The IRP also says hydro power from the Bonneville Power Administration is a good fit for EWEB’s needs, and that wind and battery power are viable options to supplement the BPA’s contribution. However, the IRP points out that EWEB will need to develop customer programs that can respond quickly and effectively to customer needs.
EWEB says they are actively seeking public input on their plans, and encourage residents to visit their website to ask questions and offer input.