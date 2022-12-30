EWEB providing help for Mapleton's water woes

MAPLETON, Ore. -- With hundreds of residents without running water in Mapleton, the nearby Eugene Water and Electric Board is responding to the rural community's call for assistance.

EWEB said Mapleton asked for help when a leak in the community's water system left about 260 homes without running water. EWEB officials said the board responded with staff member's expertise and several pieces of equipment.

That equipment includes a 500-gallon water container and equipment for emergency water distribution, as well as 3-gallon containers for people to fill and take home. EWEB also said they sent troubleshooters with specialized gear to help find the exact source of the leak. However, efforts have so far been unsuccessful because the equipment relies on flowing water to find leaks, and the pipes are completely empty. EWEB said Mapleton cannot yet refill the pipes because of elevated water turbidity.

EWEB said they intend to keep helping Mapleton with the water crisis. The board said they are training technicians from Florence, who are also helping in Mapleton, on how to use their emergency water distribution system, and will bring an additional 60 water containers to the community on December 30. EWEB would also like to remind residents that emergency water supplies can be made safe for drinking, cooking and hygiene by boiling for one minute or adding a 1/8 teaspoon of bleach per gallon and letting it sit for 30 minutes.