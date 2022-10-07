EWEB rejects proposals for old headquarters, plans to outright sell building

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Board of Commissioners for the Eugene Water and Electric Board has cancelled its process to receive proposals for what to do with its old headquarters building near Downtown Riverfront Park and has instead voted to simply sell the old building.
According to EWEB, the board authorized General Manager Frank Lawson to directly pursue and negotiate a sale of the former EWEB headquarters building. This comes after commissioners cancelled a request for proposals process that solicited plans for future uses of the building. EWEB says the process would have graded each proposal according to specific criteria including details of the structure’s use, benefit to the local community, sale price and proposer’s qualifications. The proposal program opened in may and closed in August. EWEB officials said the request for proposals process was cancelled because each of the four proposals submitted did not adequately respond to the criteria set by the organization.
“Each proposal we received offered something unique to the community, but it wouldn’t have been fair to score them using the method we had developed,” Lawson says. “While we’re disappointed that the original RFP process didn’t produce a buyer, we’re hopeful that the interest it generated will create a positive outcome.”
The 4.44-acre site near Downtown Riverfront Park has been operating with a skeleton crew after EWEB moved the vast majority of its operations to the Roosevelt Operations Center in west Eugene over the last few years. EWEB’s Board of Commissioners said it instructed general manager Lawson to sell the property for the most value possible for both EWEB and the community. Lawson has been authorized to negotiate the terms and conditions of the sale, as well as to actually execute the sale itself.