EWEB removes 60-year-old substation for modern electric site.

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board has a plan to rebuild and update 10 power substations in as many years, and engineers are already removing pieces of the old structure at the first site.
EWEB's plan to rebuild 10 substations in 10 years comes off of their efforts to modernize their "Currin" site located right next to Interstate 105. The substation is considered the Grand Central Station of the EWEB power grid but the site is showing its age of being 60 years old. While providing updated equipment and electrical systems, EWEB Electrical Engineer Philip Peterson said they will also be earthquake resistant.
"A lot of it is seismic resiliency and larger deeper foundations designed to withstand the Cascadia earthquake events,” Peterson said. “The electrical equipment itself and the way the substation is configured to allow us operational flexibility so we can take something out of service like a large circuit breaker for maintenance and customers wouldn’t know."
Peterson has overseen the project since its inception, and over the years has seen the country's push to electrification and away from gas. Eugene and Oregon as a whole is seeing electrification efforts grow in the hopes of combating climate change. He says this will not be an issue following the increased demand of electricity from electric burners and car super chargers.
“We are putting a larger transformer here, we'll have the ability to provide more load to this area and really the 10 substations in 10 years," Peterson said. "Part of it is to address that growth, which would be from those chargers and that electrification effort."
Adding larger site transformers and modern equipment brings its fair share of benefits as well as concerns. Across the U.S., including parts of the Pacific Northwest, substations have fallen victim to attacks meant to bring down power for cities and towns. Peterson said they are already aware of potential threats and have already taken into account.
“The substation design does include a new fence where you won't be able to see into the yard, you won’t be able to have line of sight to the equipment inside which ends up being a very strong deterrent to vandalism or other acts,” Peterson said. "We're also setting the station up to have 24/7 remote access for security cameras."
EWEB plans to have the foundation of the new substation started by early summer and full operation beginning in the first quarter of 2024.