EWEB rolls out new mobile water treatment trailer for disaster preparedness

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new mobile water treatment trailer will expand the Eugene Water and Electric Board's (EWEB) ability to provide clean water during major emergencies, EWEB officials said.
EWEB purchased the trailer with a grant from the state. It uses reverse osmosis, a process that uses high pressure to push water through a membrane to filter out contaminants. The trailer can be parked at almost any water source, and can treat up to 144,000 gallons of fresh water per day.
The trailer provides vital backup in the event of a large-scale disaster event, like an earthquake. Such an event could affect the McKenzie River watershed, disrupt water treatment plants, or damage the 800 miles of distribution pipes that deliver water to Eugene homes and businesses.
In recent years, EWEB has also built permanent emergency water stations that will be available if a disaster strikes. These stations would distribute two gallons of untreated groundwater per day to customers who would then need to disinfect it before using it.