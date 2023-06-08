EWEB urges safe celebrations with metallic balloons around power lines

EUGENE, Ore. – With varied spring celebrations in full swing, Eugene Water and Electric Board officials encourage their customers to be cautious and mindful with helium-filled metallic balloons, the utility company said.
There are a number of safety-related concerns with these types of balloons if they get caught into overhead powerlines, EWEB said. The company said the simplest way to avoid these issues is to be sure they are weighed down to prevent them from floating away.
“Safety is EWEB’s number one value, and that includes the safety of our community, our customers, and our crews,” said Robyn Smith, EWEB Communication Specialist. “EWEB employees are excited to be celebrating graduations this season like so many other members of our community. We urge people to celebrate safely by making sure metallic balloons are well secured so they don’t float into power lines, where they can potentially cause outages, damage and danger.”
Metallic balloons that contact power lines may short transformers, cause power outages and melt electrical wires, EWEB said. As an example, EWEB said in 2022, some 9,500 residents in Long Beach, California, were without power for almost eight hours after balloons landed on a power line.
EWEB suggests keeping them indoors, not bundling them together, and never releasing them outdoors. If a balloon, kite, or other toy becomes caught in a powerline, do not try and retrieve the item and instead contact EWEB immediately, the company said.
EWEB also said the public should call 911 to alert fire and police departments for any downed power lines.
Additional tips can be found online.