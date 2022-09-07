EWEB weighs several options for the future of the Leaburg Canal

LEABURG, Ore. -- Eugene Water and Electric Board officials are weighing four different options for the future of the Leaburg Canal. The canal was taken out of service in 2018 at the request of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The canal was built in the late 1920s. Since then, officials have identified several deficiencies. Now, it needs a tune up for things like seepage.
"Excessive seepage would be water loss that could actually remove material from the earth and embankments and reduce the strength of those embankments," said EWEB's generation engineering supervisor Mark Zinnicker.
Zinnicker said they later found the soil in certain parts of the canal to be soft and poorly compacted.
"Soft materials don't perform well in a seismic event," Zinnicker said.
Some of the proposed projects focus on returning the canal to service, according to EWEB.
"There's a couple of return to service alternatives, one of which is reconstructing it and bringing it up to modern standards so that it can perform well for another 40-50 years. The other alternative is to focus in on the upper portion of the canal that's a little bit easier for us to remediate and bring up to modern standards. About one mile and a half of it is relatively inexpensive to rehabilitate, so the idea would be, we would focus our efforts there and build a new power plant," Zinnicker said.
Other proposed options focus on decommissioning the canal.
"We're also looking at a couple of decommissioning alternatives. One is to return to pre-project conditions," Zinnicker said. "That is kind of a default requirement that other hydroelectric projects have faced when they stopped power generation. We think it's unlikely in this particular situation because there's a lot of interactions between the neighborhoods that have grown up and the developments that have grown up around the 90 years of operation. We're also looking at a decommissioning scenario where portions of the canal would continue to operate for stormwater conveyance while the more straightforward portions of the canal that could be returned to pre-project conditions would be done so."
In both of the decommissioning scenarios, Zinnicker said the Leaburg Dam and Leaburg Lake would have to be removed as well.
That's a concern for Gerry Aster, who has lived on the banks of the McKenzie River for more than 25 years.
"People come to the McKenzie because of its beauty and of gems like Leaburg lake," Aster said.
She's hoping EWEB officials find a way to keep the dam and the lake.
"We hope that we will rebuild in such a way that we will invigorate the valley even more and make it a welcoming place, and preserve the beauty of the area," Aster said.
She said Leaburg lake brings a lot of tourism which is important to local businesses.
"Just up the road, we have some restaurants," Aster said. "We have the Vida Cafe, we have Ike's Pizza. If all of this goes away and the tourism dries up, then those businesses will not survive."
In the area along Highway 126, there are several signs that say "Save Leaburg Lake. Don't remove the dam,'' as well as at least one sign that said "Free the McKenzie. Remove the dam."
EWEB officials are allowing the public to give feedback on the plans here.
Aster said this isn't something that just affects those living near the canal, and she hopes others voice their opinions about the project to EWEB as well.
"It's not just us 5,000 people who live up here in this valley that care about this lake and this area," Aster said. "It goes far beyond us."
The projects range in price from roughly $180 million to $250 million.
To pay for the projects, EWEB officials said utility rates will likely increase for customers across the board. That includes people living upriver and in town. The specifics of that will depend on which option is selected.
Officials are expected to choose which of the four options they're planning to move forward with in December.
To learn more about the history of the canal and the options EWEB is considering, click here.