EWEB's drinking water given clean bill of health for 2022 by federal and state agencies

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Water & Electric Board’s drinking water has once again received a clean bill of health, EWEB officials said on Monday.
EWEB said its drinking water met all federal and state health standards as regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Oregon Health Authority for 2022. The utility company, which produces more than 23 million gallons of drinking water daily, has never failed to meet the standards, EWEB officials said.
“EWEB follows the multiple barrier approach to safe drinking water,” said Karen Kelley, chief operations officer for EWEB. “That begins with protecting water at the source — the McKenzie River — and progresses through filtration, disinfection, distribution, storage, and sampling of the water throughout the entire process before we deliver it to homes and businesses across Eugene.”
A variety of toxic chemicals can seep into groundwater, lakes and rivers and potentially contaminate water for humans, animals and aquatic plants, EWEB officials said. Company officials said typical sources include agriculture, forestry work, and urban development.
EWEB said the EPA recently proposed new regulations for water utilities to test for polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which are commonly found in a variety of common household items, such as non-stick cookware.
EWEB is already in compliance, even though the new regulations have yet to take effect, company officials said.
EWEB officials also said they are also working to address the impacts of climate change on its infrastructure. Kelley said wildfires, drought and harmful algal blooms are risks of hotter summer seasons.
Infrastructure improvements aimed at earthquake safety include the construction of new water tanks in southeast Eugene, EWEB officials said. Officials said that the 80-year-old reservoir on College Hill will be replaced for seismic resilience.
EWEB officials said future efforts include a new water treatment plant on the Willamette River, which will provide Eugene residents with a second drinking water source. The Hayden Bridge Water Filtration Plant is also being renovated with new water mains, developing emergency water distribution sites, and building new water tanks, EWEB officials said.