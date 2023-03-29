Ex-convict giving back to the community with new restaurant in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A man who admits to abusing drugs and being a menace to society is now hoping to serve his community – in the form of food.
Wesley Davis spent 20 years in prison. Now, however, he said he’s living a clean life free of drugs, and he’s pouring all of his energy into a restaurant in Junction City. The restaurant is called Cherries Snackshack, and it’s located on Ivy Street right next to Cherries Lottery. Open since January 2023, Davis said it’s got a simple burger menu with sandwiches and french fries.
“I'm 42 now,” Davis said. “It was time to grow up and take some responsibility and start giving back to the community that I tore apart for so many years.”
Davis said so many people were affected by his crimes and drug use, and this restaurant is his way of making amends. Davis said the restaurant will allow him to avoid a life of drug addiction and crime. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 26.