Ex-wife of murdered Coos County doctor pleads "Not Guilty" to conspiracy to commit murder

COOS BAY, Ore. – The ex-wife of a Coos County doctor who was murdered in his own home back in 2021 has pleaded “not guilty” on charges related to the killing, court documents show.

Back in the morning of August 2, 2021, North Bend police responded to a home on Stanton Avenue to find Dr. Craig Jackson, 45, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities later said Dr. Jackson had been the victim of a targeted home invasion, but they were not able to identify any suspects at the time.

Court records show the Coos County Grand Jury indicted Dr. Jackson’s ex-wife, Reina Gabriela Jackson, on two charges of second-degree conspiracy to commit murder and one charge of second-degree murder. After a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for her, she was found and arrested at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia when she returned to the United States from Guatemala, authorities said.

As of July 11, Reina Jackson is being held in the Coos County Jail on $2 million bail. She waived extradition from Georgia and made her first appearance in court on July 10, where she pleaded “Not Guilty” to the charges arrayed against her. She is due back in court on July 17 at 8:30 a.m.