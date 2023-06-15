Ex-wife of slain Coos County doctor indicted for conspiracy to commit murder

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The ex-wife of a Coos County doctor who was murdered in his own home in what officials called a “targeted home invasion” has been indicted in connection to the killing, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
Back in the morning of August 2, 2021, North Bend police responded to a home on Stanton Avenue to find Craig Jackson, 45, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier later said Jackson had been the victim of a targeted home invasion. Jackson’s wife told authorities that two unknown men had come into the home and fought with Jackson, causing his death. They then allegedly left the scene, and authorities were not able to identify any suspects.
According to D.A. Paul Frasier, the Coos County Grand Jury indicted Jackson's ex-wife, identified as Reina Gabriela Jackson, on charges of second-degree murder and two charges of second-degree conspiracy to commit murder. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for her shortly afterwards. Coos County authorities said they requested the help of the United States Marshall Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to find and arrest Reina Jackson, who was believed to be in her home nation of Guatemala.
The D.A. said Reina Jackson was arrested on June 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the D.A., Reina Jackson, apparently unaware of the arrest warrant, had decided to return to the United States for some reason and was arrested when she landed in Georgia. The D.A. also said Reina Jackson had another warrant from Coos County related to allegations that she had dodged supervision while on probation for a previous first-degree burglary conviction.
The D.A. said Reina Jackson was jailed in Atlanta, where she awaits a court appearance that will begin the process of extraditing her back to Coos County. Reina Jackson may be in Georgia for several weeks or months if she is able to contest the extradition request, according to the District Attorney.
KEZI 9 News is in Coos County today to get more information from the District Attorney and to hear from the community. Tune in at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. this evening to hear more.