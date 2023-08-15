Excessive heat warning, air quality alert in effect for the region

CORVALLIS, Ore. – An excessive heat warning and air quality alert is in effect throughout the region, according to Benton and Lane County officials.
The county said that regional air quality agencies and the National Weather Service announced on Tuesday morning a warning of excessive heat and air quality. An advisory for smog is in effect until 6 a.m. on August 17, while an advisory for smoke from surrounding wildfires is in effect until 5 p.m. on August 15, according to Benton County officials.
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency said that the wind shifts across the state have resulted in a stagnating presence of smoke from area wildfires.
“The recent wind shift across Oregon is pushing smoke all across Lane County,” says LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen. “Unfortunately, we won't see significant air quality improvements until the wind shifts again this week.”
Benton County said that those with sensitive respiratory and cardiovascular health should minimize outdoor exposure due to the degraded air quality conditions. This group includes children, those who are pregnant and older adults, Benton County officials said.
The county said that since forecasted temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in the region through Wednesday, Benton County health officials recommend a number of measures, including minimum exposure to the sun.
"As temperatures rise, it is important to remain well-hydrated, stay in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible, and limit sun exposure," said April Holland, interim director of the Benton County Health Department. "Looking out for one another is essential. Remember to check on neighbors and loved ones. Please refrain from leaving young children and pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."
Updates on air quality conditions and more tips for heat wave safety can be found online.