Experts, community talk about need to support foster care system

EUGENE, Ore. -- Community members and experts in the foster care system met Friday afternoon, discussing the continued need for support even as the overall number of children in foster care in Lane County has declined.
The forum -- hosted by the City Club of Eugene and featuring officials from the Lane County Circuit Court, Oregon Department of Human Services and CASA of Lane County – highlighted some of the successes and challenges the system is currently seeing.
“60 percent of our overall foster parent community are either relatives or people who have established relationships with children,” said ODHS Child Welfare Division Program Director Chuck Nyby.
He and the other panelists applauded the people who have stepped up to take care of foster children, including many families who have taken in relatives in foster care. The department uses foster care and separating families as a last resort for a child’s safety, he said.
“In the last five or so years in Lane County specifically, we have seen a reduction in the overall number of kids in foster care by around 50 percent,” Nyby said.
About 575 to 600 kids are currently in foster care in Lane County, he said. Additionally, the foster care population is getting older, with 29% of kids being aged 13 and up.
Organizations like ODHS and the courts work with volunteers and foster families to try their best to support children in the system. However, there are some challenges.
“When I speak with my colleagues across the state, other judges, and when I speak with my judicial colleagues across the country, it is not unique to Lane County that we are seeing more youth with significant mental health challenges,” said Judge Valeri Love, Chief Juvenile Judge of the Lane County Circuit Court.
Speakers said there is a lack of mental health support, not only for kids, but also adults involved in the system. On top of providing basic care, many foster families are being asked to step up and provide specialized care.
While ODHS statewide has seen a lot of families stepping up to house their relatives, not a lot of people in the general community are signing up to take care of kids outside their families.
“What we're seeing statewide is a downward trend in families that are coming to want to be foster parents for kids,” Nyby said.
The experts said support from the community can make a big difference in the lives of foster children. While more foster parents are one of the most needed resources, there are other ways people can help out.
“People can choose to be a foster parent,” Judge Love said. “That's a big calling, but certainly there's not an overflow or an excess of foster parents.”
But it is not all-or-nothing. If hosting a child in their home is not an option, people can volunteer as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA. CASAs originated in the 1970s to help courts best serve those in the system.
“They could be involved with the child and get to know the case and all the people involved with that child,” said CASA of Lane County Executive Director Kendra Jones. “And be able to come and be the eyes and the ears of that judge and bring information back that could help the judge make better informed decisions.”
Additionally, people can offer themselves as a simple connection, mentoring kids and providing them with the resources they need to maintain safe, healthy livelihoods.
“The importance of connection and people choosing to be involved in the lives of our children and families cannot be understated,” Judge Love said.
“These kids are facing navigating such challenging situations,” Jones said. "They deserve and need our support.”
One local group is working hard to support children in foster care in Lane County – and all children in need.
“At Bags of Love, we create care packages for children in crisis,” said Bags of Love Executive Director Misty Hall.
She said those packages come in a hand-made bag and include everything from clothing to toiletries to school supplies – all tailored to a specific child going through tough times like poverty, neglect or being in the foster system.
The bags, given out by the social service Bags of Love partners with, provide more than just basic needs.
“A bag of love provides a sense of security and comfort to a child when they're in crisis,” Hall said.
But with continued challenges over the past few years like economic strife and the pandemic – the need for Bags of Love has grown a lot. In 2020, they distributed over two-thousand bags to kids in need. This year, they are expecting to give out over 6,500 bags.
“The reality is more families are struggling, whether it be inflation or whatever,” Hall said. “We're seeing not only a rise in DHS cases, children going into foster care -- but just poverty in general, people are struggling. And we're seeing that effect here at Bags of Love.”
With the sharp increase in need over the past few years, Bags of Love is in need of their own. Despite shelves full of clothing and supplies, they still need more to meet the demand.
“We have to make a lot more bags, which means we need a lot more donations of clothing, toys, books,” Hall said. “We have to purchase a lot more items, we don't always get everything we need from our generous community supporters.”
She said right now they are 900 blankets short to get through the end of December, and the school supplies they have on hand will not last them through the end of the school year.
They are always accepting items and cash donations at the location off Green Acres Road. On October 5, they are hosting a benefit dinner at Eugene’s Venue 252.
“It's a sit down dinner,” Hall said. “There's a live auction and silent auction component and it should be a really great night for fundraising for children in crisis.”
For Hall and the volunteers who make the bags, the work is incredibly rewarding.
“It means everything,” she said.