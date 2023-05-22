Experts, residents react to local report of a hoax kidnapping call

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A recent report of a Lane County mother receiving a hoax call supposedly from her daughter saying she was kidnapped, possibly generated by “voice emulation technology,” has law enforcement, emerging media experts and everyday people speaking out.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on May 16 from an area mother who reported she got a call, seemingly from her daughter who was out of the country, saying she had been kidnapped. The mom reported she could hear her daughter’s voice and could hear her crying. A male voice also was on the line and asked the mom what she would do to help her daughter.
After hanging up, the sheriff’s office said, the mom reached out to her daughter through a video call. The mom was able to see her daughter, safe and unharmed. The daughter knew nothing about the call her mom had received.
Sergeant Tom Speldrich, spokesperson with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, said the mom did the right thing in reaching out directly to her daughter.
“The fact that when she hung up and independently attempted to reach out to her daughter, that was certainly an excellent move on her part,” Speldrich said.
He added that calling law enforcement immediately after the suspicious call and reporting what happened – without taking matters into her own hands – was also the right thing to do.
The sheriff’s office said the caller possibly used “voice emulation technology” in an attempt to get ransom money from the mother.
FBI Supervisory Special Agent Ryan Dwyer with the Eugene field office said scams using voice emulation and other computer software have been around for a long time. But the bureau expects content generated by artificial intelligence for criminal purposes to become more widespread and prevalent -- including in "virtual kidnapping" cases.
A virtual kidnapping is when someone uses the phone to convince another person that a loved one is kidnapped, or at risk of being taken, in an attempt to get a ransom payment. The situation of the Lane County mother and daughter is an example of such an act.
Dwyer said, anecdotally, they have recently seen an uptick in virtual kidnappings all over the place.
“We are seeing a couple of trends in virtual kidnappings, and increased occurrences of kidnappings-virtual kidnappings around the country, and in Oregon and here in Lane County,” Dwyer said.
The bureau categorizes virtual kidnappings as part of extortion crimes. According to a report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, over 39,000 people nationwide were victims of extortion, losing over $60.5 million in 2021. In 2020, there were 76,000 victims and an estimated loss of over $70 million.
Dwyer said the FBI is always monitoring advances in technology to stay ahead of the threats they pose.
The family involved in the situation did not want to speak about their experience, but people on the streets of Eugene expressed their concern.
Resident Greta Sangder said the story frightened her.
“I have kids in different places and grandkids and my husband and I have seen a lot recently about A-I and it's something I didn't really know about until the last six months,” she said. “I just find it really frightening and that we have to be really careful.”
Sangder said she exercises vigilance when reading texts, taking calls or generally consuming media – especially as scammers try to bombard people with content. She and her husband communicate on messages they receive to confirm their legitimacy. She praised the mother who received the hoax call for directly contacting her daughter.
David Fredette, another Eugene resident, said he wasn’t surprised nefarious people were abusing advanced technology and it was awful to see someone’s emotions being targeted and abused. He said the problem has roots in people sharing a lot of images, videos and other recordings online.
“I think if we can move society to a point where things are more private, where there are not voice recordings of every thought and opinion available on the internet, it might slow down people’s using this A.I. technology to sample voices and create artificial people who are in distress,” he said.
University of Oregon communications professor Donna Davis studies artificial intelligence and other emerging media. She said we are just starting to see the outcomes of AI becoming more accessible and widely used. But the issues that come with advanced technology aren’t new.
“It just feels that, if we look historically, with the emergence of any new technology, it seems as though the bad guys are the first ones in to master it and take advantage before the rest of us have caught on,” she said.
The key to handling advancing, powerful technology, Davis said, is self-defense.
“It’s always about being prepared, being media literate, understanding what’s out there before you use it and think about the good the bad and what can be the very ugly and then protect yourself from those final two and be proactive,” she said.
Davis said there are a lot of great uses for artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies. But the tools need guardrails in order to help the positive outcomes rise above the negative consequences.
The big message from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI is to understand the signs of possible scams and speak up if you have been targeted in any way. Dwyer said scams often focus on urgency and isolation.
“They’re going to attempt to get the victim to pay money as quickly as possible,” he said. “They’re gonna tell them they can’t go to law enforcement, they can’t tell their family members. They want that person as isolated as much as possible, they want them to make quick decisions that aren’t well thought out and make payments quickly.”
Speldrich emphasized the importance of confirming details before taking action.
“If you think that you’re being scammed, verify the information,” he said. “Don’t just trust, verify.”
Dwyer said virtual kidnappings often go underreported, if not completely unreported.
“We’re much better equipped to deal with the problem and help support you and address the problem if we know about it and hear about it from you,” he said.