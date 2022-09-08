Extreme heat conditions prompt early release for Roseburg School District

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Students in the Roseburg School District will get an early start to their weekend.

With extreme heat expected, superintendent Jared Cordon said in a statement that in order to protect the health and safety of students and staff, the district will have an early release at all schools tomorrow.

“I mean inside the buildings it's not too bad, definitely it’s a shock to walk out of the building and into a heat wave,” said Emily Larson, a student at Roseburg High School.

Students like Larson will get out two hours earlier than normal.

The following are the scheduled early release times for Roseburg schools on Friday:

• Roseburg High School: 12:45 p.m.

• Fremont and Jo Lane: 12:20 p.m.

• All elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.

Cordon said due to the district's lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in the schools, they cannot comply with new heat related OSHA rules that went into effect this summer.

Larson said through the first few weeks of school, it has not gotten unbearably hot during the day, but other activities have been cancelled because of the heat.

“We had band camp the week before school started, and we had to leave band camp and have it cancelled due to heat," Larson said. "There has been a lot of drinking water, but probably not as much as there should be."

Larson said it's the first time she's ever dealt with an early release related to heat during her time as a student.

“We’ve had problems because of smoke and air quality before, but not heat,” Larson said.

Cordon said OSAA sponsored activities planned for later in the day, including the Roseburg football game, should have no problems because temperatures should drop at night.

Breakfast and lunches will be served at school, school buses will operate on a modified schedule and remote learning is not required in the afternoon.