Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east
winds with critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and
southwest Washington through Saturday. These conditions will
begin impacting the Oregon Cascades tonight and then spread to the
rest of the area by Friday morning, persisting through Saturday
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Extreme heat conditions prompt early release for Roseburg School District

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Students in the Roseburg School District will get an early start to their weekend.

With extreme heat expected, superintendent Jared Cordon said in a statement that in order to protect the health and safety of students and staff, the district will have an early release at all schools tomorrow.

“I mean inside the buildings it's not too bad, definitely it’s a shock to walk out of the building and into a heat wave,” said Emily Larson, a student at Roseburg High School.

Students like Larson will get out two hours earlier than normal.

85% of Roseburg Public School District classrooms do not have central air conditioning, officials say.jpg

The following are the scheduled early release times for Roseburg schools on Friday:

• Roseburg High School: 12:45 p.m.

• Fremont and Jo Lane: 12:20 p.m.

• All elementary schools: 1:30 p.m.

Cordon said due to the district's lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in the schools, they cannot comply with new heat related OSHA rules that went into effect this summer.

Larson said through the first few weeks of school, it has not gotten unbearably hot during the day, but other activities have been cancelled because of the heat.

“We had band camp the week before school started, and we had to leave band camp and have it cancelled due to heat," Larson said. "There has been a lot of drinking water, but probably not as much as there should be."

Larson said it's the first time she's ever dealt with an early release related to heat during her time as a student.

“We’ve had problems because of smoke and air quality before, but not heat,” Larson said.

Cordon said OSAA sponsored activities planned for later in the day, including the Roseburg football game, should have no problems because temperatures should drop at night.

Breakfast and lunches will be served at school, school buses will operate on a modified schedule and remote learning is not required in the afternoon.

