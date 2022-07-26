Extreme heat threatens pets as well as people

EUGENE, Ore. -- With another sweltering summer on the docket, Greenhill Humane Society has a few tips to keep pets safe from the heat.
Greenhill says to leave pets at home when running errands, and to never leave them in a parked car for any amount of time, even in the shade and with the windows slightly open. They say the temperature inside a car can reach dangerous heights in minutes. Pets can’t release body heat as easily as humans do, and are more at risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion than their owners.
Greenhill says to keep pets inside during the day, and to not leave them outside unattended. Whether they inside or outside, pets should have access to cool, fresh water. Greenhill says to make sure pets outside have shaded areas to rest in, and recommends getting a misting hose or kiddie pool for pets to cool off.
Greenhill says to be careful when taking your pet out for a walk. They say to test pavement or sand with your hand before going for a walk; if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet. Greenhill also suggests walking early in the morning or late at night when it’s cooler out, and to carry water and take frequent breaks in the shade. They say dogs shouldn’t ride in uncovered pickup truck beds, as the hot metal can burn their paw pads.
If you spot a pet trapped in a hot vehicle, Greenhill says to call law enforcement immediately. Greenhill also says that once you’ve called law enforcement, Oregon’s “Good Samaritan” law says you can enter a motor vehicle “by force or otherwise” to remove an unattended child or pet without fear of legal liability if and only if you fulfill the following conditions:
- Determine the vehicle is locked and there is no way the child or pet could reasonably exit the vehicle without assistance
- Establish a reasonable belief the child or animal is in imminent danger of suffering harm
- Notify law enforcement or emergency services before or soon after entering the vehicle
- Use only the minimum force necessary to enter the vehicle
- Stay with the animal or child until law enforcement, emergency services, or the owner of the vehicle arrives.
The full text of the “Good Samaritan” law as it relates to helping pets or kids in hot cars can be found under ORS 30.813.