Extremely high grass pollen levels leave Eugene residents suffering from allergies

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Allergy Associates recorded a record high grass pollen count of 1301 in the Eugene area.
With a pollen count this high, even people who are not allergic to pollen have also been suffering from allergy symptoms. Dr. Kraig Jacobson with Oregon Allergy Associates said the pollen levels are so high because there's a lot of rye grass both grown and sold in western Oregon. In addition, dry and windy conditions compared to the wet and cold conditions just a few months ago make for ideal allergy conditions.
"A large number of people, when it's this high, will have symptoms even though they are not allergic,” Dr. Kraig Jacobson said. “It’s because you have many pollen particles in the air that have such little spores that can penetrate mucus membranes.”
This news brings little comfort to residents in the area who say they have been suffering from allergic reactions for weeks on end. Antonio Morales and Alara Wayne both have been affected by the high pollen level even though Morales has regular allergies while Wayne does normally does not.
"It's honestly been pretty bad, and I'm worried honestly for some of my friends because last week one of my friends from Corvallis came down to visit and he had to go to the urgent care,” Morales said. “His throat started closing up because we were playing soccer outside. It just sucks because graduation is coming up and my family is coming down."
Wayne said the pollen has impacted her life because the nice weather is an invitation to go outside but having allergic reactions makes it difficult.
“I’ll be sneezing and be itchy the whole time," Wayne said. “We like to spend a lot of time outdoors especially because it's so nice but it's just so unbearable, honestly his (Morales) allergies are so bad."
Jacobson said grass pollen levels are expected to remain high until the Fourth of July.
With the University of Oregon hosting its graduation in a few weeks, the concerns grow for others not in the area. Tommy Douglass said he has to establish a routine of medication and showers just to get through the day.
"When you have family members coming in from out of town, people who don't know what these allergies are like -- it hits them harder as they're not prepared for it,” Douglass said. “I have my routine with my Allegra, my Flonase, my daily showers and my Neti Pot to keep my sinuses clear but its brutal. It's scary to think, is it only going to get worse from here?"