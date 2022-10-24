Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season.
According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued wet and chilly weather are the primary drivers causing them to declare an end to fire season. In addition, an existing advisory warning of poor air quality in eastern Lane County including Oakridge has been lifted, as well as all existing Level One evacuation notices. LRAPA says the fall outdoor burning season will begin on Tuesday, October 25.
The Cedar Creek Fire, the primary source of smoke that has been negatively impacting air quality throughout western Oregon, is also showing signs of slowing. According to fire officials, over the weekend of October 21-23 the fire’s growth stopped, leaving it burning just over 127,000 acres with 55% containment. Firefighters said that precipitation and cooler temperatures will cool active fires in the area, making it much easier to work to contain the fire.