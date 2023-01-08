Fall Term at Umpqua Community College sees largest attendance numbers since pandemic

ROSEBURG, Ore.- Promising numbers in Roseburg as more students hit the books and head to class.
Umpqua Community College received an influx of new students during the fall term of 2022. The nearly 18% increase brought the total to 4,505 students in attendance. The total undergraduate credit student headcount increased by nearly 9% to 2,157 credit students, which marks the largest attendance since the pandemic.
Enrollment has increased across all programs, from associate degrees that transfer to universities to shorter-term certificates in career-ready pathways like truck driving, welding and phlebotomy. New programming for high school students in automotive, theatre and emergency services are also contributing factors to the increased enrollment as well as courses developed especially to serve local employers like the leadership boot camp program.
“It’s great to see our numbers rebounding because each of those increases represents a life changed and increased economic success for Douglas County,” said UCC President Rachel Pokrandt. “We expect to see our impact increase as we add medical and technical trades programs in the coming years.”
This increase in attendance is attributed to the campus reopening and being accessible to the public following state of Oregon mandates to close face-to-face teaching and operations for an extended period during the pandemic.