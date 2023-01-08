 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM
PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft
at 13 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning.
Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Fall Term at Umpqua Community College sees largest attendance numbers since pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
Students in attendance inside a human services class.

ROSEBURG, Ore.- Promising numbers in Roseburg as more students hit the books and head to class. 

Umpqua Community College received an influx of new students during the fall term of 2022. The nearly 18% increase brought the total to 4,505 students in attendance. The total undergraduate credit student headcount increased by nearly 9% to 2,157 credit students, which marks the largest attendance since the pandemic.

Enrollment has increased across all programs, from associate degrees that transfer to universities to shorter-term certificates in career-ready pathways like truck driving, welding and phlebotomy. New programming for high school students in automotive, theatre and emergency services are also contributing factors to the increased enrollment as well as courses developed especially to serve local employers like the leadership boot camp program. 

“It’s great to see our numbers rebounding because each of those increases represents a life changed and increased economic success for Douglas County,” said UCC President Rachel Pokrandt. “We expect to see our impact increase as we add medical and technical trades programs in the coming years.” 

This increase in attendance is attributed to the campus reopening and being accessible to the public following state of Oregon mandates to close face-to-face teaching and operations for an extended period during the pandemic.

 

