Fallen soldier’s flag flying one last time before retirement

EUGENE, Ore. -- An American flag given to a grieving widow at the height of the Vietnam War is flying proud one last time at the American Legion post in Eugene.
American Legion Post 83 in Eugene says they take old and worn-out flags that need to be retired all year long. Crystal Bradley, a bartender at Post 83, said one day last year a woman came to the post to give them a flag with special meaning to her.
Bradley said the woman told her the flag had been given to her at her husband’s funeral back in 1968. Her husband had been killed in action in the Vietnam War – and she never unfolded the flag. The woman told Bradley she was moving into assisted living and had to get rid of some belongings to fit into a single room. Bradley said she had asked the woman if she would like the American Legion to fly her flag before it was retired, and the woman said yes.
“it's a beautiful flag, absolutely beautiful, and I just couldn't imagine retiring the flag before it had a chance to fly up on the flag pole,” Bradley said.
Bradley said she was so moved by the woman’s story she forgot to get her name and contact information. As of August 24, that flag is flying over the American Legion post, and will be retired soon. The American Legion says the retirement ceremony will be attended by representatives from each branch of the United States military who will inspect the flag, fold it, and burn it in order for it to be retired.
Bradley wants the woman who submitted the flag to know the American Legion kept their promise. Post 83 is trying to find the woman so she can attend the flag retirement ceremony. People are encouraged to share this story to try to find the woman so she can see her husband’s flag honored.