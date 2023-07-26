Fallen tree along Willamette River creates threat to those on the river

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A fallen tree on the Willamette River near Harrisburg is posing a serious threat to floaters, kayakers, and canoers.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, more than 20 people have been rescued from that area over the past two months via the fire department’s jet ski or boat.

The fallen tree is on of several pieces of natural debris that have been accumulating in the river. The strong current, shallow water, and continual build-up in the area have led to many accidents this summer.

Many floaters, kayakers, and canoers have gotten caught up in the current just before the tree and have been launched into it, where they end up pinned either to the tree or under water.

Chief of the Harrisburg Fire Department Daniel Rick said that many people are unprepared when navigating the river and do not know just how quickly and drastically conditions can change on the water.

“A lot of people, you know, it’s their first time on the river this year,” Rick said. “The river’s changing every year, and I think a lot of it is just not being aware of what’s actually out there and the dangers of the river.”

Rick said the most important thing people can do to keep safe on the water is to take the basic safety precautions, such as wearing a life jacket.

Leah Loftsgard and Jackie Miranda, sisters who got trapped underneath the tree, said that if they hadn’t been wearing life jackets, the outcome of the accident may have been a lot worse.

“I think that’s what prevented her from getting completely sucked under right away, so wear your life jackets,” Miranda said.

Loftsgard and Miranda said they were lucky enough to make it to safety themselves, but the Harrisburg Fire Department said that 911 calls made from the area have drastically increased this summer.

Nearby neighbors have also witnessed several people in need of help and there have been an alarming number of close calls.

Nearby resident Ernest Zeiset said that if they hear or see someone trapped in the area, he does his best to help, but there’s only so much he can do without the help of official rescue crews.

“We are here to get word to the guys who can help, but we really can’t do a lot for you because we’re risking our life by getting in [the water],” Zeiset said.

Officials said there are a lot of misconceptions about how safe the Willamette is. The fallen tree and the surrounding debris are just one of many areas along the river that create obstacles.

Loftsgard and Miranda are pushing to get the tree moved to create a safer path, but Rick said that environmental standards already put in place prevent anyone from moving it.

Officials recommend looking at the Oregon State Marine Board’s website for reported obstructions along the river before making the trip out there.