Fallen tree blocks passage on Willamette River near Clearwater Landing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Officials are warning the public of a fallen tree that is blocking the Willamette River near a popular boat landing.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, a tree has fallen across the Willamette River about a quarter-mile downstream from Clearwater Landing. The LCSO said this tree makes the river impossible to navigate safely, and advised boaters to avoid that section of river until the hazard can be mitigated. Anyone who absolutely must pass by the tree is advised to stay as far left as possible in the river, and to consider exiting the river when passing the hazard.
Downed trees in waterways can immobilize or damage vessels that attempt to pass over them, or can tangle swimmers and boaters in their branches. Fallen trees are a common hazard in waterways, and can remain in place for days or weeks as the current or concerted efforts from officials moves them away. The Oregon State Marine Board’s website has more information about water obstructions in Oregon.