Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Oregon...

Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley
zone.

Marys River near Philomath affecting South Willamette Valley zone.

S Yamhill River at McMinnville affecting Central Willamette
Valley zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM PST.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Marys River near Philomath.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and
agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are
affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 23 to 28 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas
subsiding to around 20 ft by Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds

High winds put a tree through a home

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fallen trees have been a big problem all over Eugene with the recent intense rain and wind bringing them down.

Residents of a condominium on Woodstone Place were quick to call roofing crews after a massive tree branch fell and split the roof in two. Neighbors say it happened fairly early Tuesday morning.

Eileen Ohno said once when she first heard the big crunching noise, she thought it was a sound from her television. Moments later, her neighbors were at her front door telling her what happened. Their unit received the brunt of the fallen tree and they had to move out to a motel.

"So that was about three or four o'clock this morning and of course there was no going back to bed," Ohno said. "I just got dressed and tried to address the situation and see what I needed to do."

Tree Branch crashed through the building

Roofing crews were very shocked when they first arrived on scene. They say the damage only got worse when they were able to analyze it up close and personal. The fallen tree branch had completely collapsed a part of the roof. It broke drywall, and neighbors units were also damaged as tree limbs had pierced the ceilings.

"The tree split in a fork, and half the fork fell right onto the house," Repairman Seth Morales said. "It lopped over and then came back and it split the house straight in half, down the back where there's not even any tree."

Crews said that if the weather keeps up its intensity they're going to be very busy. Regarding the damaged building, they said the best they can do for now is tarp up the roof and prevent leaks.

Roof Repairers cutting the tree

Woodstone Place is not the only area affected by fallen trees. All over Eugene trees are proving to be quite the hazard. There have been a number of outages in town according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board. They also say that with the wind there's a high risk of trees falling on power lines. EWEB says they are looking to fix these issues by the end of the day. Some repair crews say they expect to get more calls if the weather stays the same.

The repair crew at Woodstone Place said they don't have an estimate on when the roof will be fully repaired. 

"It's not safe enough to stand near the tree,” Morales said. “The branches create a nice layer of easy to trip on stuff and if you step wrong you'll roll your ankle or your foot will slip out from under you."

Tree Debris

One repairman said it would be ideal for a crane to show up and start lifting the fallen tree branch from the damaged building.

