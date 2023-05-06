Families and friends demonstrate in support of fentanyl awareness

EUGENE, Ore. -- Families and friends who lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses shared their grief in an effort to raise awareness on Saturday outside the Eugene Federal Building.
Lidia Karinkin lost her brother a fentanyl overdose. Sarah Vail and Lisa Cain both lost their daughters to the synthetic opioid.
“He would always respond back to my text messages, literally my best friend,” Karinkin said.
“She was 19, she had just graduated high school and was getting ready to go to college and took a pill that she thought was a Zanex and it killed her," Cain said.
Family members said Luke Karinkin, Brianna Rodriguez, and McKenzie Vail didn’t know they were consuming fentanyl before their deaths. The families said they were in the dark, too.
"When my daughter died, she didn't know what fentanyl was," said Sarah Vail. "I didn't know what fentanyl was."
Even while grieving their losses, they pushed to speak out about their experiences, hoping to inform others before it's too late.
Vail and Cain are part of the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs (APALD). APALD held rallies across the country on May 6, with the goal of getting people to reflect on the dangers of fentanyl and drug use. Eugene was just one of many cities with a rally.
"Parents are learning about this--we're educating kids about it so the best way to reach kids is in the early years in middle school and even elementary school and have them educated in schools,” Vail said. “We all know as kids get older, they don't listen to their parents or they think, 'Oh, you're over protective.'”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 100,000 people died in 2022 following drug overdoses -- with 67% of deaths being from synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
With numbers that high, all of the demonstrators in attendance agreed they will continue to share and stand together until the number of deaths go down.
"Even if we can save one child," Cain said. "I have never heard of fentanyl before I lost my daughter and I just don't want other parents to go through that and not get involved before it's too late."