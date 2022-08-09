Family and friends of lost boy hosting life jacket drive

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- After Jeremy Van Brocklin drowned in the Fern Ridge Reservoir on August 1, family and friends swore to take steps to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.
Michelle Barton, the mother of Van Brocklin's girlfriend and a volunteer at the Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation, is organizing an event in Junction City where concerned citizens will be able to donate life jackets and other lifesaving devices to be placed at swimming holes and lakes for public use. The event is scheduled for August 17 at Richardson Park on the Fern Ridge Reservoir from Noon to 5 p.m. Some life jackets and life preservers are already at the lake near Van Brocklin's memorial.
The life preservers and life jackets are only one part of the efforts volunteers want to take for water safety. They are also seeking to place these flotation devices at kiosks specially built at lakes and swimming holes across Lane County. Some community members are already donating materials for the kiosks, according to Barton. She said the lifesaving devices will be free for all to use at-will. Volunteers will also check the stations regularly to make sure they are always stocked. Volunteers are still waiting on approval from officials before building the kiosks.
The Jeremy Van Brocklin Foundation is accepting donations of life jackets, life savers and first aid kits as well as financial donations and kiosk building materials. Anyone who wishes to donate can contact the foundation at jeremyfoundations@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page, or call at 458-245-1559.