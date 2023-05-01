Family asks for help finding missing, endangered woman and her 3 daughters

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The family of a missing and possibly endangered woman is asking for help finding her and her three young daughters, who are also missing.
Family members of Stephanie Ortiz, 35, said she was last heard from in the Springfield area on April 26 with her three young daughters, all of whom are under the age of 10. Family members said Ortiz was driving a blue mini-van when she called her mother to report her vehicle had a flat tire, and she hasn’t been heard from since. Ortiz’s family said it is unusual for her to be out of communication for such a long time.
Ortiz’s family is worried for her safety and the safety of her children. Court records show a man Ortiz's family identified as her ex-boyfriend had recently been released from incarceration after being sentenced on charges of domestic assault committed against Ortiz.
KEZI 9 News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more details on the case. Anyone with information about Ortiz’s whereabouts or the whereabouts of her children is advised to call SPD or the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.