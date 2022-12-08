Family attorney for Brett Bruns sheds light on wrongful death lawsuit settlement

EUGENE, Ore. -- The family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns is fighting for change in youth behavioral health care. This comes after Bruns' family reached a $2.5 million settlement with the Oregon Youth Authority and Looking Glass in the wrongful death lawsuit of Bruns.
Three years ago, Bruns took his own life while in custody of Oregon Youth Authority and under care of Looking Glass.
Bruns' family attorney Dave Park said his parents were unaware of Bruns' condition.
"He became suicidal on a couple different occasions prior to this and that was never reported to his parents," Park said. "Initially, they had learned Brett had ran from the facility, which is something he had done in prior community placements. They were unaware and not informed he had been on suicide watch and allowed to leave the facility. That seemed terribly wrong to them."
Bruns was in custody of OYA for nearly four years. Park said during this time, Bruns' care providers and medications were constantly changing. They had also learned Bruns' mental health was declining and he was evidently diagnosed with major depressive disorder.
"That's all information we found out after the tragedy. The parents were not kept aware of either his medical or mental health treatment while in custody," said Park. "They had a lot of contact with Brett but the state relied on Brett to inform his parents about what was transpiring with him."
Park said there was no direction communication from OYA or Looking Glass to Bruns' parents. The parents want to make sure this isn't the case for future youth in custody.
"That motivated them to pursue agreements for change that would help other youth in custody in the future," said Park. "They would not have settled this case absent those agreements. They felt it was the primary objective of the lawsuit."
Some of the actions Looking Glass has agreed to implement by January 31, 2023 include increasing communication to family about client suicide risk and advocating for more medical and mental health care for the youth from state leaders.
In a statement, Looking Glass said:
"No parent ever wants to experience the devastation of losing a child, and Brett is not only missed by his family but by all who knew and cared for him. His impact on us and many others will forever be in our memories.
Looking Glass evaluates our policies, practices, and programs regularly in our mission to provide life-saving interventions to thousands of adolescents and young adults each year.
The sad reality is that our nation is facing a new epidemic, with suicide now the second leading cause of death among 14-24 year-olds. Looking Glass and other providers continue to advocate with federal, state, and local leaders for increased investments in behavioral health care.
We encourage others in our community to join us in this advocacy because every teen in crisis should have access to the highest quality of care they need and deserve."
Park said he hopes Bruns' case will also encourage OYA to review their policies.
OYA responded to KEZI's request for comment:
"Brett Bruns’ suicide was a tragic incident that impacted Brett’s family, peers, support workers, and so many people in the community. Our hearts are with the family as they continue to grapple with this tragedy.
The Bruns family’s continued advocacy to improve mental health care for other youth in the wake of their son’s death is noteworthy and admirable.
OYA is reviewing the policy recommendations from this settlement and how they can apply to other programs across the state. We are committed to effective oversight of all of our contracted programs and regularly review our systems to ensure every youth is provided appropriate support and care.
OYA supports these efforts to look at the challenges in continuity of medical and mental health care, especially with youth who often fall into the gaps of the traditional health care system.
Many youth frequently move within and between various systems of care, and that takes a high level of coordination. How systems and care providers work together really matters to individual youth and their families and impacts the way that all providers are able to provide the care that young people need to thrive. We are committed to working with partners to make the system less siloed and are focused on a youth-centered model.
We appreciate the courage of the Bruns family and the effort in this settlement process to look at how to improve these systems of care and the roles of each agency in doing so."
If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available. The National Suicide and Crisis Hotline is now a simple three digits: 988.