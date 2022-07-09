Family displaced after house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. -- A family is displaced after a fire damaged a home in Lebanon Saturday afternoon, officials said.
This happened on Park Street just after noon, officials said. People who lived nearby called 911 after seeing and smelling smoke coming from the home.
When crews arrived, they found light, brown smoke coming from the eaves and roof vents. The fire was declared a working fire and crews aggressively attacked it, according to officials. They forced their way into the home.
As they opened the door, the family's Labrador rapidly escaped, officials said. The dog was uninjured.
Firefighters quickly found the fire in the kitchen and put it out. They then checked the attic, but only found residual smoke.
No injuries were reported.