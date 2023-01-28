Family displaced, two dogs dead after residential structure fire; space heater a possible cause

ROSEBURG, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Douglas County, after it left two dogs dead and a family displaced.
At 6:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, officials with the Roseburg Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of NE Stephens Street.
Douglas County Dispatch received a report of a living room on fire with smoke and flames seen. The person who reported the fire said all residents had evacuated the residential structure.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fully involved doublewide manufactured home with fire venting from the roof and porch area. Firefighters made an aggressive exterior attack of the structure and quickly extinguished the fire, then searched the home.
Two adults and two children were displaced due to the fire, but none of them were injured in the fire. The American Red Cross was notified and is helping the family.
Sadly, two family dogs died inside the home. The house had extensive structural and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be caused by a space heater that was located in the living room.
The Roseburg Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the following heating safety tips:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified company.
- Check the cord on portable heaters to make sure it is not cracked, frayed, or getting hot when in use. Extension cords should never be used with portable heaters as they can overload the circuit and cause a fire.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms monthly.