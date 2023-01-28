Family displaced, two dogs dead after residential structure fire; space heater a possible cause

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 to 10 seconds this evening. Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&