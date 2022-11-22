Family-friendly Festival of Trees returns to raise funds for local hospice

EUGENE, Ore. -- A holiday favorite is taking shape and getting ready for visitors Friday, the 30th annual Eugene-Springfield Festival of Trees.
A family tradition for many, the Eugene Springfield Festival of Trees is happening Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27 at the Valley River Inn in Eugene. Organizers have transformed a ball room into a winter wonderland with decorated trees, wreaths, silent auction baskets, and more. All the proceeds, including money raised at the annual dinner auction, benefit the Pete Moore Hospice House.
“It's such a great way to welcome our community to come together and kick off the holidays,” said Sarah-Kate Sharkey, the executive director of the Cascade Health Foundation. “It's a real tradition for a lot of families to come and look at the trees together, and we are just so excited to create this holiday magic for people and offer some new things this year as well.”
The Festival of Trees will be open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 per adult, $5 per child, or $20 for a family. The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.