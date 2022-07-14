Family, friends honor the life of young man killed in hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore -- The loved ones of a young man killed in a hit-and-run in West Eugene are honoring his life, and urging parents to communicate with their children.

Sam Moye, 19, was on his bike when he was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver, who has since been brought into custody.

According to Sam’s mother Jacki, and sister Destinee, Sam lived his life to the fullest.

"He loved life and he was fearless. He didn't care who you were or where you came from. He loved you regardless,” Jacki Moye, Sam’s mother, said.

His father, Ron said the family is at a loss for words trying to explain the rollercoaster of emotions. Almost one year to the day of his untimely passing, Sam visited the Triangle Lake rock slides with some friends.

While climbing up a cliff in the area, the rocks crumbled under his feet. He fell 30 feet, knocking him unconscious. He suffered several broken bones and a head injury.

"I thought that was it. I thought when we got to the hospital I wouldn't have him anymore, but he lived another year,” Jacki said. “I believe there is a purpose for him living that year, because he maybe touched somebody's life that he maybe wouldn't have got to touch."

Despite the serious injuries, they said Sam didn't change his outlook on life at all. They said he continued to take risks toward his goals, sometimes against their advice. One of those goals: to become a boxer.

"I told him he couldn't do that. He said ‘I'm going to do that.’ His words to me were, 'dad hook your faith with mine,'” Ron said.

And though Sam’s tragic death was no fault of his own, the Moye family wants others to take the time to sit down with their kids to educate them about the dangers of possibly risky behavior.

"Definitely speak to your children. Have those conversations. Even if they are hard. Have those conversations,” Jacki said.

They're hopeful Sam's story will be just as inspirational as his personality was. There is a GoFundMe up to help with the family's expenses.