Family hopes to have stolen car found with brother's ashes inside.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A car was stolen from the Pacific Village Apartments in Springfield, taking not only the car but also the ashes of a dead family member.
A young family of three woke up to find their family vehicle was stolen a few feet from their front door. The car theft took place at the Pacific Village Apartments in Springfield. Kelly Vannoy and Mickey Moore said this theft scares them especially because of the presence of Moore’s almost two-year-old son.
“I hear Kelly go, 'hey where's your car,' and I'm like, 'are you messing with me?' It took me a second," Moore said. "It’s scary to think about because we have a toddler at home."
With the car stolen, her son's favorite stuffed animal, which he uses to calm himself down, and Moore's brothers’ ashes were taken with it. Moore added that the ashes were inside of a necklace that she would have in her car to give herself a feeling of protection.
“His ashes are somewhere with some stranger and obviously some awful stranger that’s willing to take someone's car,” Moore said. “The ashes that I have of him are gone."
Moore decided to post her situation on a Facebook group in the hopes of gaining the attention of local residents. Since her first posting of the car theft, Moore said she has already seen an abundance of support from the community Facebook group.
“It is kind of sweet, I made the post on Facebook about it and some woman I never met actually ordered [Moore's son] a new [toy]," Moore said.
Moore said the support being received is making this difficult situation a little easier to handle. People have already offered to donate and buy toys for her son, along with staying on alert for her silver Toyota.
"To make that post on Facebook and have so many people being so kind, there have been numerous offers to help us, buy him new toys - and it's just very kind," Moore said.