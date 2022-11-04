 Skip to main content
Family of four uninjured after Albany home burns down

  • Updated
  • 0
Albany firefighters extinguish mobile home fire

ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is a total loss, but the family inside was uninjured after escaping the blaze Thursday morning, the Albany Fire Department said.

AFD says they responded to a house fire on Salem Avenue at about 2:16 a.m. on November 3. Firefighters said they arrived to find an older-model mobile home completely engulfed in flames, with the intense fire rapidly spreading. Despite the size and intensity of the fire, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other homes, but the home itself was totally destroyed.

Albany Fire Department says a family of four was in the home when the fire started, but was able to escape without injury. Fire officials say they are working with the family, the American Red Cross and the GAPS 8J FACT program to help the displaced family find clothing and shelter. Albany Fire Department said it was unknown if smoke detectors in the home were working, and urge the public to check their smoke alarms frequently.

