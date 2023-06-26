Family of missing Blue River man says his remains have been found

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – Relatives of a 47-year-old Blue River man who’s been missing since November of 2021 said that his remains have been found.

According to a June 26, 2023, Facebook post, a relative said that bones were found and identified through DNA analysis to be those of Shane Sprenger, who was last seen on November 2, 2021, after returning home that morning from work at a job site near McKenzie Bridge. His truck was found three days later near the Blue River Reservoir.

In November 2021, Lane County sheriff’s officials said Sprenger was initially thought to be possibly mushroom picking near the Blue River Reservoir area, but later thought he was returning to work to meet with a subcontractor as he left his tools plugged in at the work site.

Sprenger had told a family member at the time that he had lost the keys to his truck and needed a ride home, sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said that Sprenger’s truck was found on November 5, 2021, by family members, but Sprenger was nowhere to be found.