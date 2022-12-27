Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Oregon... Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley zone. Marys River near Philomath affecting South Willamette Valley zone. S Yamhill River at McMinnville affecting Central Willamette Valley zone. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM PST. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Marys River near Philomath. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&