Family of missing OSU student speaks out in hopes of finding him

ALSEA, Ore. -- The family of a missing Oregon State University student, Steven Mainwaring, is speaking out in hopes of bringing him home.
Mainwaring's mom, Bethany Cook, told KEZI that they had talked about him coming home to Klamath Falls for Christmas.
"He has mentioned possibly coming down for Christmas, and when he wasn't responding to our messages about trying to coordinate, we were getting a feeling that something was wrong," Cook said.
That's when they got law enforcement involved. The Benton County Search and Rescue team was able to ping the last cell tower activity on his phone, which was December 18 near the Alsea area. He is believed to be with his blue 1994 Ford Bronco with an Oregon license plate.
But there's a little more hope. According to a Facebook post by Mainwaring's dad, officials have "narrowed down the ping to a certain zone which could be behind a locked gate." The post continues to read, hopefully, he is "just hunkered down, and we will get to him asap."
The post also said Mainwaring has a good supply of food in his car.
According to the family, Mainwaring had mentioned to his dad that he might go camping, fishing, or to the coast over the break. But never confirmed with them any plans.
"He just mentioned the desire to get out into the woods. He loved to get out into the woods. When he had to time off, he was hiking or exploring, or fishing. But he didn't mention any details," Cook said.
Mainwaring is a Senior Airman First Class in the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing and an Engineering student at OSU. His family said his Corvallis residence near the OSU campus has been searched, and his landlord said she hasn't seen Mainwaring or his vehicle since before the Christmas break.
"I want to hold onto hope; it's hard with every day that passes," Cook said.
Mainwaring's stepmom, Kristina Mainwaring, said Steven is tough and always in contact with someone.
"He's one of those guys, at 22 years old, that you go, 'that's the reliable one, he's respectful, he's diligent,' so that if it's not at least his mom, it's his dad or vice versa. Someone is always in contact with him, at least within a couple of days," Kristina said.
A massive search led by Alsea locals, family, and the Oregon Air National Guard will happen Wednesday, December 28, at 12 p.m. They plan to meet at the Alsea library.
The family is asking anyone with weather gear or 4x4 drive vehicles to join in hopes of bringing Mainwaring home soon.