Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder

EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney.
Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church.
Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the EmX bus stop on 11th Avenue east of Kincaid.
Family members described Sanders as a caring soul and a "kid at heart." They said he was an auto body painter in his younger years, then later became an EMT and truck driver. He later retired when he became disabled.
Sanders would often visit the Philippines to help the people out there who lost their homes rebuild after storms.
They're calling what happened yesterday as a "senseless act of violence."
Sabrina Kartsen worked as a Lane Transit District bus operator for the past three years. She said she would see acts of violence happen on the buses on an almost weekly basis and she's not surprised by what happened on Saturday.
"Honestly, I thought it'd be a driver before a rider," said Kartsen. "I ended up having to quit because they were letting people ride the bus who were attacking drivers and riders. Since COVID, it's been really dangerous."
Kartsen said she's never been physically attacked as a bus operator but has dealt with situations where riders had yelled at her or tried to spit on her face. She also said her coworkers have been attacked.
During the pandemic, Kartsen said LTD put up glass barriers around the driver's seats on their buses as COVID protocols. But even as COVID risks died down, the barriers were kept up for safety but she said they're faulty.
"There is a huge gap underneath," said Kartsen. "One of my coworkers told a rider to put their shoes on and he ran the whole length of the 60-ft EmX, slipped under the barrier and attacked her."
Kartsen said LTD is not doing enough to prioritize safety for both drivers and riders.
"All they would have to do is put fare inspectors on the EmX like there used to be," said Kartsen. "That would cut back on so many problems. They could hire more public safety. There are many things they used to that kept us safe, so I don't know why all of a sudden it's not a priority."
Several messages from LTD bus operators were sent to KEZI about safety on the buses.
Officials at LTD said while instances of violence do happen on their buses from time to time, it's not frequent. They said safety is their utmost priority and they have fare inspectors come on their buses periodically.
LTD CEO Jameson Auten said what happened on Saturday raises a bigger concern about what's happening in their community.
"Our buses don't operate in a vacuum," said Auten. "Our buses transport people in the community and when you see stuff that happens in the community, that is going to come on our bus."
Auten said riders should not be concerned the next time they consider taking an LTD bus.
"We have a security team that looks at what happens on our vehicles," said Auten. "We have road supervisors to help give people direction. We have surveillance on the vehicle. We have people who are watching what happens at our different stations.'
A full statement from LTD can be seen below:
Riders who see or experience any violence can notify their bus operator or call LTD.
LTD officials said they are working with police on the murder investigation and have turned over surveillance footage to authorities.
Police are still looking for clues and asking any witnesses to come forward. Those with any information can call 541.953.9323.
The suspect is in Lane County Jail. Police identified him as 30-year-old Derek Dinnell. He's facing one charge of second degree murder.